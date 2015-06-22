What 10 Dieter Rams Products Reveal About The Principles Of Good Design

The Paris gallery Espace 24b recently concluded the first retrospective in France of the venerated German designer Dieter Rams . Called Less but Better —taken from one of Rams’s 10 principles of good design—the exhibition corralled about 70 works from Rams’s career, treating visitors to a smorgasbord of hand-held electronics, audio systems, furniture, and modular storage. Curated by Yves Couchaux, Grégory Mesrié, and Ivan Mietton, the show detailed the pioneering spirit of Dieter Rams and offers tangible examples of the manifesto he created in the 1970s to outline his philosophy.

“For sure the 10 principles are still true today and will be for a long time,” Mesrié says. “It is not easy to make something as good as [what] Mr. Dieter Rams [made], even if abiding by his 10 principles.”





In an interview with documentary filmmaker Gary Hustwit republished on Co.Design, Rams had the following to say about his 10 Principles of Good Design. “I’m actually very surprised that people today, especially students, still accept them,” he says. “I didn’t intend these 10 points to be set in stone forever. They were actually meant to mutate with time and to change. But apparently things have not changed greatly in the past 50 years. So even nowadays, they are still accepted.”

More so than accepted, the ideas are veritable scripture for today’s designers, who can still learn from Rams’s work, even the lesser-known, obscure items he either designed himself or oversaw as the chief design officer at Braun. Here’s how.





S60 Razor

Rams’s first principle is that “ good design is innovative .” “Technological development is always offering new opportunities for innovative design,” he wrote. Braun, where he was the chief design officer from 1961 to 1995, designed many electric razors and continually refined the product over time.





TS 45, TG 60, L 450 Hi-Fi System

The second dictum is that “ good design makes a product useful .” In the case of the hi-fi system, each of the components serves a purpose. It also mounts to the wall to free up floor space and can be configured however the user wants. “Good design emphasizes the usefulness of a product whilst disregarding anything that could possibly detract from it,” Rams wrote. At the time, hi-fi systems often mimicked the look of furniture. There’s no mistaking what the Braun system is for.



