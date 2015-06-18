Google’s Guide To Designing With Empathy

According to the World Health Organization , more than 1 billion people worldwide have a disability. To Astrid Weber and Jen Devins, Google’s resident accessibility experts, that stat should be stamped on the back of every designer’s hand, because it means that one out of every seven people on the planet is potentially left behind by thoughtless design decisions. At this year’s Google I/O conference in San Francisco, I sat down with the two UX experts and asked them what designers could do to make their apps more accessible. The key, they told me, was using your imagination and having a little more empathy. Here are six ways designers can reach that extra billion.





Color blindness is one of the world’s most common disabilities. It affects approximately 1 in 12 men (8%) and 1 in 200 (.5%) women worldwide. These statistics prove that designers should be thinking very, very hard about the colors they use in their apps. “Colors are a great way to convey critical information in an app, but they can’t be the only way,” Devins says.





She gives traffic apps as an example. If there’s a traffic jam up ahead, you can’t just mark it in red to be understood. If you do, there are millions of users suffering from red-green colorblindness who won’t know what you’re talking about. You also need to accompany it with a label, or some other visual cue that doesn’t depend on color to be understood.

Blind people use screen readers to access the internet and navigate smartphones. Yet few developers design their apps with screen readers in mind. “On smartphones, the way screen readers typically work is that a blind user navigates through all the elements on a page from top to bottom by swiping,” Devins. “It’s a very linear experience.”





That’s a problem. It’s common in many apps for the most important interface elements to be at the bottom of the screen, closest to a user’s thumb: for example, Instagram’s button to take a new photo, or Twitter’s navigation buttons. It’s fine for sighted users, but users with visual impairments might have to swipe 50 times or more to reach that element, every time they switch screens.

The better solution? Put your most important interface elements closer to the top. That’s how Google does it: open the Gmail app on your phone, and you’ll see that the “Inbox” and “Write New Mail” buttons are at the top of every page.

Most designers know that interface elements and images need to be labeled for screen readers. But they often don’t think about labeling them usefully.