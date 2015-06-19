Can You Find The Corporate Logos Hiding In These Faces?

Corporate logos are designed to convey all kinds of messages, but humor is generally avoided when it comes to something that billions of people could potentially see. But with a little rearranging, the blog Whats His Face? shows us that even these symbols of international finance can be amusing if looked at in the right way. By combining corporate logos in creative ways, the blog turn them into surprisingly expressive faces. The blog sees these portraits as “a slightly fun and different way of looking at the brands that surround us.” And with every company under the sun merging together, some of these logo remixes don’t seem so far fetched.