Why We Love Objects With Moving Parts

When we think of futuristic user interfaces, we often envision expansive, glossy, multi-touch surfaces. Whether we realize it or not, one of the most influential architects of these preconceptions is the television series Star Trek: The Next Generation. While designing what became known as LCARS , or Library Computer Access/Retrieval System, scenic art supervisor and technical consultant Michael Okuda was asked to come up with visuals that appeared more advanced than what the original Star Trek franchise depicted, but on a relatively paltry television budget. Rather than constructing intricate physical consoles, Okuda chose to use inexpensive backlit sheets of Plexiglas which, over time, became increasingly animated in order to reinforce the illusion of interactivity.

Fictional technology doesn’t have to be effective; it just has to avoid appearing ineffective.

Our perceptions around both modern and futuristic device interactions are dramatically influenced by television and movies, but television and movies aren’t necessarily influenced by practical or carefully researched user experiences. Rather, networks and studios are far more concerned with things like budget, the need to quickly and effectively communicate futuristic settings to the audience, and the desire to present novel, engaging, and CGI-compatible visuals. In other words, fictional technology doesn’t actually have to be effective; it just has to avoid the appearance of being completely ineffective.

As we’ve seen from shows like The Next Generation, one of the easiest ways to place technology in the future—and, at the same time, create inexpensive effects—is to eschew as many moving parts as possible. But we need to be careful not to confuse actors carrying around slabs of Lucite that can be brought to life in post-production with the kinds of devices, interactions, and futures we actually want for ourselves.

The Allure of Cause and Effect

Anyone who has spent any time at all around toddlers knows that most have an inherent fascination with buttons, switches, and knobs, and specifically with the cause-and-effect relationships they usually encapsulate. As we grow older, we find ourselves captivated by grown-up versions of these toys: things like pneumatic tubes (probably the closest thing there is to a physical manifestation of the Internet), Rube Goldberg machines, and the insides of automatic watches glimpsed through transparent, synthetic sapphire case-backs.

‘Placebo buttons’ give the illusion of control in situations that have been entirely automated.

There are even mechanisms known to industrial designers as “placebo buttons” sprinkled surreptitiously throughout our environments, non-functioning push-buttons in places like elevators, trains, and crosswalks designed to placate us by giving us the illusion of control in situations that have long since been entirely automated. If we pay close attention to these types of clues, and how they signify the ways in which we are not only compelled to interact with our environments, but indeed anatomically optimized to manipulate our surroundings, we can see that, despite what science fiction prophecies, there is still a great deal of value and satisfaction to be found in physical, tactile experiences.

Pushing Buttons

Technological progress has long been associated with the miniaturization, reduction, and the elimination of moving parts. Consider the evolution of devices like grandfather clocks and mechanical watches to quartz modules, and now to the microprocessors and touchscreens of smart watches; rotary phones, to touch-tone dial pads, to the capacitive multi-touch displays on our smartphones; mechanical typewriters, to computer keyboards, to virtual keyboards; the electromechanical split-flap displays of old alarm clocks and departure boards in train stations and airports, to LEDs, LCDs, and electronic paper. The list goes on and on.

One of the most interesting examples of where moving parts have managed to persist in the face of modern technology is the iPhone. I was initially surprised to see iPhones retain their physical “home” buttons throughout their evolution, since not only does it increases the overall length of the phone by at least a centimeter, but the mechanism also went through a period of being notoriously unreliable. Why, then, would a company seemingly so obsessed with simplification and clean design—one of the first companies to replace mechanical drives with flash storage, cords with Bluetooth, scroll wheels with multi-touch, physical latches with magnets, optical drives with gigabit Ethernet, and most recently, trackpads with an integrated button with static Force Touch trackpads—not only continue to tolerate all the disadvantages and complexities of such a critical and frequently used moving part, but even build additional functionality into it, such as a fingerprint sensor?