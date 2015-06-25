Watch Toro Y Moi’s Chaz Bundick Design And Screen Print A T-Shirt

Artist Chaz Bundick’s slinky, chilled music as Toro y Moi sounds like an Instagram-filtered summer day. But anyone familiar with Bundick knows that his colorful, casual style extends beyond his music–the former graphic design student creates all of his own merch and cover art, and even designed a pair of sunglasses for Aussie brand Colab .

A new video from the music site Yours Truly follows Bundick through the process of designing and printing a T-shirt. Working with Brendan Nakahara, his friend and founder of the screen-printing shop Yes Press, the duo took one of his many sketchbook doodles–a faceless, glasses-wearing man on a skateboard–and turned it into a stylish shirt.

“I like playful logos. I feel like they’re approachable,” Bundick says in the video. “When you see a logo that’s not so serious or so complicated, you’re more inclined to want to know more about it.”

The resulting shirt isn’t for sale, but you could win it by subscribing to Yours Truly‘s newsletter.SW