Watch Classical Sculptures Spring To Life Through The Magic Of Projection Mapping

Walk through any good art classical museum, and the statues can seem so real, it’s almost as if they’ll come to life if turn your back on them. At France’s Lyon Museum of Fine Arts , for at least one night, that’s exactly what happened.

The museum asked artist Arnaud Pottier to bring sculptures, including Laurent Honore Marqueste’s Perseus Slaying Medusa, James Pradier’s Odalisque, and Barrias’ Les Premières Funérailles, to life. His method was pretty simple: He used projection mapping, which can turn anything–including statues–into a display. This video, showing the results, is breathtaking: Pottier’s animations gave the statues faces and emotions, even tears. It looks like their spirits are seeping out of the stone. Check it out above and see more here.

[via Prosthetic Knowledge]SW