35 Books Every Designer Should Read

It doesn’t matter if you’re a student of design, or just someone who hears the term “design thinking” and stays quiet at meetings while noting to Google it later. There’s always more you can learn about design to benefit whatever you do.

advertisement

So we reached out to professors at seven of the world’s top design schools to ask what books they recommend for getting your feet wet in design. Each school submitted five books that span design disciplines, from industrial design to graphic design to interior design and more. We combined them into this reading list, links to Amazon and all. Savannah College of Art and design SCAD Thinkertoys (Michael Michalko)

A workbook for better brainstorming. Design Basics (S. Pentak and A. Lauer)

A textbook to teach you the fundamentals of 2-D graphic design. The Creative Habit: Learn It and Use It for Life (Twyla Tharp with Mark Reiter)

Choreographer and creative Twyla Tharp explains how to develop and hone creativity.

advertisement

advertisement

History of Modern Design (David Raizman)

Strap in. This history textbook spans the evolution of decorative arts, industrial design, and graphic design from the 18th to 20th century. Design Studies: A Reader (Hazel Clark and David Brody)

A collection of essays examining the “history, methods, theory, visuality, identity, consumption, labor, industrialization, new technology, sustainability, and globalization” of design. Design as Future-Making (Susan Yelavich and Barbara Adams)

How will design shape our future? (You’ve gotta buy the book to find out.) Pratt Institute Pratt Product Design (Rodgers and Milton)

An explanation of what product designers really do, from concept to manufacture.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement