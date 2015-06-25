See London Through The Eyes Of A “Hallucinartist”

In Sandrine Boulet ’s version of London, skyscrapers don capes and vigilantly watch over the city while sipping their morning coffee. Fire hydrants dress like Audrey Hepburn, and big box stores stare menacingly down at customers. Even dead rats on the sidewalk will flash you a toothy smile.





A self-proclaimed “hallucinartist,” Boulet uses a mix of photography and illustration to portray the world as she sees it: weird and whimsical, with inanimate objects taking on a life of their own at every turn. In her latest series, Londovisions, currently on exhibition at KK Outlet in London, the Parisian artist turns her wild imagination and Microsoft Paint-esqe aesthetic toward photos she took on a vacation to London.

Boulet’s visions offer a fresh perspective on the familiar, from everyday objects to the drudgery of the daily commute to a city’s well-known historical landmarks (Big Ben? I think you mean Alice in Londonland). It’s an exercise in noticing, and for city dwellers especially, it’s a nice reminder to enjoy a city’s quirky charms before it becomes too routine.

To see more of Boulet’s delightful artworks, visit her website here (and have some fun with the scroll-over googly eyes while you’re there.)MM