Designing The Perfect Pair Of Scissors

Anyone who has ever wrapped a Christmas present has dealt with the maddening problem of trying to cut a long sheet of paper in a perfectly straight line. Even if you’ve got a steady hand, you’ll usually end up drifting diagonally, or ending up with little notches in your cut. If you’re a wrapping perfectionist, like me, that can make precision jobs impossibly difficult. But Tamás Fekete’s Vector scissors feature a unique flat edge design that allows you to cut perfectly straight lines every time.

The innovation is all in the handle, which is designed with a lip that can grab the edge of a table. Using that table edge as a guide, it glides along a sheet of paper, slicing it apart in the kind of perfectly straight line you’d usually need a razor or exacto-knife to achieve.

Of course, paper isn’t the only thing you can cut with the Vector scissors: they could be quite useful to a tailor or seamstress, for example. Nor are they only good for cutting in straight lines. The Vector scissors have been designed so they feel natural in the hand for any other cutting task. Don’t want to cut straight lines with them? You don’t have to…but if you do, the Vector will cut straighter lines than any other scissors.





These scissors seem like a total no-brainer; the kind of item anyone who likes having the best tool at hand, especially when they only cost $25. Amazingly, though, Fekete was totally unable to get a meager $40,000 Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign off the ground, likely due to a lack of publicity. Let’s hope this is a matter of better late than never, and Fekete tries again. He can count on my preorder, at the very least.

[via Gizmodo]JB