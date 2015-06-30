An Illustrated History Of Famous Men And Their Cats

Move over cat ladies. Men are the new feline fetishists. Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld recently extolled the virtues of his spoiled cat Choupette in New York Magazine , and Japanese author Haruki Murakami has hardly a book without at least a few furry personalities.

Mark Twain

Brooklyn illustrator Sam Kalda explores famous men’s fascination with cats in his new book Men and Cats: An Illustrated History. Kalda dug deep, portraying some lesser known cat lovers, like legendary children’s book author Edward Gorey and French writer Jean Cocteau. In each illustration, Kalda attempts to capture his subject’s essence–Lagerfeld is shown with his floating clothes, and artist Saul Steinberg is depicted wearing a cutout cat mask in the style of his work. The felines are so cute, we almost don’t blame Lagerfeld for employing two maids for his pet alone. (Work it, Choupette.) See more of Kalda’s work on his Instagram. And for more on artists and their lovable pets, go here.

[via It’s Nice That]SW