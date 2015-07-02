Sweeten Up The End Of The World With These Apocalyptic Air Fresheners

Survivalists now have one more thing to add to their go bags: apocalyptic air fresheners. A joint venture between gallery Beach London and food designers Bompas & Parr , Air Fresheners for the Apocalypse , is an exhibition that considers one very important yet often overlooked question: When the world ends, what will we want dangling from our rearview mirrors as we drive across a post-apocalyptic wasteland?





For ansers, Beach London asked 10 U.K.-based illustrators to each design a custom air freshener based on a fictional apocalypse found in texts like The Book of Revelations, JG Ballard’s dazzling The Crystal World and Andre Norton’s classic science fiction novel Daybreak 2250AD. The air fresheners were then handed over to Bompas & Parr–the masterminds behind the “musical” Heinz Beanz and inhalable booze–who conjured up scents that people would want to smell as the world ends. The result is a group of deliciously colorful air fresheners depicting post-apocalyptic narratives that have scents like chocolate and peppermint; bananas and rum; smoke and flowers; tropical jungle; watermelon; and smokey meat.

No matter your version of the apocalypse–the brutal, arid post-nuclear world of Mad Max, or the nightmarish Martian takeover in War of the Worlds–it’s probably safe to assume that the smell will be pretty acrid. It certainly doesn’t hurt to be prepared.

To purchase Air Fresheners of the Apocalypse go here.MM