What Startups Can Learn From The Art Market

Although the denizens of Art Basel and the participants in Y Combinator may protest, the process of making art today is essentially identical to the process of making startups. Both the gallery and the incubator are singular spaces specifically designed to do the same thing: maximize volatility and promote creativity within a network of makers, gatekeepers, investors, marketers and, ultimately consumers.

By amping up the volatility, the Curator-Patron personally “makes” the market.

Guiding the players at the center is the Curator-Patron—the art dealer or the angel investor/venture capitalist. Dressed in the ceremonial garb of the trusted friend or the knowing insider, the Curator-Patron has personal ties to all the players inside the network and is primarily responsible for “shaking” the network to boost the speed, frequency, and magnitude of the volatility within its space. By amping up the volatility, the Curator-Patron personally “makes” the market.

In the art world, this phenomenon isn’t new, as Inventing Impressionism, a wonderful recent exhibit in the National Gallery in London explained. The exhibit focuses on Paul Durand-Ruel, who in the late 19th and early 20th centuries invented the role and practice of the modern art dealer.

Durand-Ruel’s emergence begins with a rejection. In 1863 the Paris Salon, sponsored by the French government and the Academy of Fine Arts (the established authority and the old money) spurned a new school of painting known as Impressionism. The Impressionist painters—Degas, Monet, Manet, Cezanne, Pissario, Renoir, Sisley, and others—set up their own Salon, the Salon de Refusés, which drew ridicule from the public, the press, and the art establishment. Few, if any, paintings were sold.

Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Paul Durand-Ruel, 1910.

Enter Durand-Ruel. His father was an established art dealer in Paris, and when Durand-Ruel took over the business, his curatorial reputation was significant. He made that reputation by supporting the immensely popular and successful 1830 School of painters in France. Durand-Ruel was the first—and only—art dealer to add his reputational and financial value to the new Impressionists. But it took two decades for him and the painters to succeed and required overcoming opposition from the public, official artistic circles, and established collectors.

As a private art dealer, Durand-Ruel stood in place of the Paris Salon, becoming a curator of the new school of art. He not only took risks—he was called “an unrepentant risk-taker” and a “speculator” in his time, going through two bankruptcies—but he also played the role of Patron himself, establishing the first private, global network of collectors to further leverage the buying and selling of art.

He tapped into the new money of the rising industrialists, financiers, and merchants to replace the state-backed museums, religious institutions, and aristocratic families as art buyers. He did this by going global, staging shows, and setting up galleries abroad New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, London, Berlin, Moscow, and St. Petersburg. Durand-Ruel made a new modern market and added fresh volatility to the art space.