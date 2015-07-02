Virgin Atlantic’s Slick LAX Clubhouse Is So California

Virgin Atlantic’s famously swank airport lounges have been popping up in airports around the world, offering business class flyers an inviting reprieve from the usual cramped and frenzied air travel experience. For Virgin’s latest Clubhouse in Los Angeles International, the airline partnered with Slade Architecture to incorporate a colorful, modernist California vibe.





The lounge features a vaulted ceiling, bamboo lined walls, and, in true L.A. fashion, a bar that serves both cocktails and fresh infused juices. Designed to reflect “L.A.’s warm sunsets, flowing surf, laid back lifestyle, mountain backdrop,” according to Virgin’s press release, the triangular shaped lounged features a surfboard-like table, and sculptural seating–including Arne Jacobson Swan chairs–alongside a wall of windows overlooking the Hollywood Hills. Along the spectrum of Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse lounges, this one is surprisingly modest–others and full-on spa.





Virgin’s newest clubhouse harkens back to the Golden Days of air travel. The catch, of course, is that you need to fly business or first class to enjoy the amenities.MM