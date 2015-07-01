GoPro’s Guide To Great UX

Clair Byrd: As UX designers, do you ever work closely with GoPro’s hardware team? Hilary Nemer: The hardware and software teams at GoPro have unified design principles that we all strive toward. We collaborate as much as we can for the sake of consistency—and for a seamless high-quality experience between the camera, phone, and desktop for our customer.

David Lee: For example, we recently introduced a new feature on the Hero4 camera that lets people add a “HiLight” tag to certain parts of a video. So the user needs to be able to access those HiLights on the software side and the customer experience needs to be consistent on both the hardware and software.





Are the differing design processes between hardware and software challenging?

HN: Naturally, it’s much easier to be iterative within software. With the design of the actual camera, you can’t just change things once it’s launched—once it’s out there, it’s out there, with or without feature issues. But we have flexibility to change the UI of the camera by making firmware updates from the software side. We’re learning how to best work together to meet each other’s processes and schedules.

What’s the design culture like?

HN: One of our biggest values is to fail fast: design something, test it, learn, iterate, and repeat.

DL: What differentiates us as designers and as a company is that the staff use GoPro cameras on a daily basis. Most of our inspiration comes from there. Even better, it helps us bond with each other and increases team chemistry.

What’s a day in the life of a GoPro designer like?

HN: Wireframing, researching, testing—for the most part, it’s probably pretty typical for any other product designer in Silicon Valley. But one of the more unique things is “Live It, Love It, Eat It”—a company-wide program that especially helps the design team. Nick Woodman, our CEO, wanted the company to live the brand and have the time to use the product so that we’re able to improve it. He instilled a mandatory two-hour break every Thursday for employees to go out and use their GoPro.

DL: So now, every Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., we can do whatever we want so long as we capture it with our camera.

We often visit the design team in San Diego. They do things a little differently since they’re close to the beach—I’ve seen designers take time during the day to clear their minds by going out and surfing with their cameras, then going back to work.