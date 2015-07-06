Why Tomorrow’s Best Digital Experiences Will Feel Analog

Since it seems to make a lot of sense to engineer natural spaces into our increasingly urbanized, mechanized, and computerized lives, doesn’t it also make sense to consider the role of natural materials—that is, materials we tend not to think of as synthetic—in our technology and user interfaces? If humans sense a bond between ourselves and the natural world, how might that connection impact the bonds we form with our devices?

Moto X Motorola

We’ve already seen some combinations of natural and synthetic materials being used harmoniously together in the field of computing. Bamboo keyboards and mice have been around for years, the LG G4 is available in two leather finishes, and the Motorola Moto X can be customized with eight different types of natural backs: four different shades of leather, and four grains and finishes of wood. As after-market accessories, there are dozens of brands of leather and wooden cases for just about any modern smartphone and tablet, and even premium leather iPhone and iPad cases designed and sold by Apple. And as you move up-market in Apple Watch models, the selection of leather bands increases.

LG G4 LG

Natural materials in our devices often seem to relate to how we hold or make physical contact with them.

The use of natural materials both in the design and in the after-market enhancement of our devices often seems to relate to how we hold or otherwise make physical contact with them. One of the best examples comes from a company called FiftyThree, and in particular, its iPad stylus Pencil. In addition to black brushed aluminum and gold, it’s also available in a walnut finish along with the promise that, “Each Pencil has a unique character that will subtly change with years of use.”

Pencil finishes FiftyThree

In the language the company uses to characterize Pencil, FiftyThree is clearly channeling the kind of long-term bond we’re accustom to seeing in the context of much more enduring items like watches, camera equipment, and leather wallets than in rapidly evolving, and often even disposable, computer peripherals.

Device designers and manufacturers are often eager to allude to the influence of simpler artisanal experiences.

Even where no discernible natural materials appear in a final product, device designers and manufacturers are often eager to allude to the influence of simpler artisanal experiences. In Logitech’s introductory video for their new MX Master mouse—certainly one of the most advanced pointing devices ever created—among the first objects we see are a sketchbook and a drafting pencil. We then watch one of the designers of the mouse hand-sculpt the shell out of a simple block of wood using traditional woodworking implements, and a footnote on the device’s product page proudly informs us that, the mouse mold is “manufactured from an original hand sculpted design.”

But the use (or suggestion) of natural materials in our devices is about more than enhancing the way they feel; it’s also very much about visual aesthetics, as well. Taking a step back from the world of gadgets for a moment, if you think the use of wood or veneer in the automotive industry is antiquated—or possibly even a little tacky—consider that the dashboards of several modern luxury brands contain rich wood grain accents, including those of the Tesla Model S and the upcoming Model X, arguably two of the most technologically advanced consumer vehicles in the world. And have you ever noticed those horizontal, parallel grooves in the sides and back of the boxy but stylish Ford Flex? Those are meant to evoke the classic character of wooden panels while also suggesting a modern and sophisticated image.