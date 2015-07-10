You Can Wear These Incredible Couture Paintings

Imagine if an artist got into a fight with his paintings, and you’d have something approaching Viktor & Rolf‘s latest collection. The Dutch designers took what look like ripped-up, framed paintings and draped them over models to create extravagant couture that quite literally rises to the level fine art. Paintings that channel the work of Dutch masters, such as Johannes Vermeer, become dress patterns, and broken frames become edges of dramatic capes, dresses, and shirts. A gimmick? Sure. But one we would wear any day.