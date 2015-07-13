This Guy’s Elaborate Sand Castles Make Frank Gehry Look Like An Amateur

Building sandcastles ranks among the most summery of summertime activities (well, if you’re under 10 years old), and Calvin Seibert has elevated it into nothing short of an architectural feat. His remarkably detailed castles look like ancient ziggurats and the twisted geometric works of Frank Gehry.





“Building sandcastles is a bit of a test,” he writes on his Flickr. “Nature will always be against you and time is always running out. Having to think fast and to bring it all together in the end is what I like about it.”

Seibert doesn’t plan his elaborate castles the way an architect would, with a blueprint and a T-square; rather, he gets an idea and starts sculpting. “Once I begin building and forms take shape, I can start to see where things are going and either follow that road or attempt to contradict it with something unexpected,” he describes. “In my mind they are always mash-ups of influences and ideas. I see a castle, a fishing village, a modernist sculpture, a stage set for the Oscars all at once.”





The ephemeral nature of sand castles means that the sea has probably swallowed up all of Seibert’s creations by now. Lucky for armchair travelers or those who aren’t near a coastline, they’re preserved for eternity on his website.DB