Learn How Hex Color-Codes Work By Playing Space Invaders

Anyone who’s built a webpage has encountered hexadecimal colors –the six-digit codes that identify one of 16,777,216 different colors you encounter on the web. It’s easy enough to identify the code of any given color in Photoshop , but do you know how this logic actually works?





I’ll admit to having no clue how the math worked until five minutes ago when I fired up Hex Invaders–a game by digital agency 352 Inc. It explained that each code was really just a depiction of RGB (red green blue) values, and then put a canon, along with the fate of the human race, in my hand as swarms of aliens headed my way.

I couldn’t just shoot them all. (Why not? Shhh. This is an educational game, that’s why not.) So my only remaining option was to Neo-up, read some hexidecimal code on the fly, and blast the properly colored aliens from the sky.

The world is safe, and now I know what #00ff00 means. You cannot buy this level of smug!

Try it here.

[via Creative Pro]MW