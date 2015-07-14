The Dark Side Of Taking Credit For Your Work

The battle between collaboration and credit in the workplace is an awkward one. On one hand, companies are well aware that there’s wisdom in crowds —with the ubiquitous open office plan, meant to facilitate worker interaction, as the unfortunate testament to this realization. On the other hand, employees are well aware that if they don’t get personal credit for an assignment, it becomes harder to gain distance from the corporate pack.

There may be no easy solution to the credit-collaboration dilemma, but some new research helps explain when to expect it. Business scholars Graham Brown of the University of Victoria in Canada and Markus Baer of Washington University in St. Louis report that people do offer less creative advice on an assignment when they know they aren’t getting credit. But it’s people with an independent mindset whose feedback suffers most; those with a collaborative view actually get more helpful.





“These results enrich our understanding of the conditions under which feedback-seeking actually produces the intended results—the acquisition of creative input from others,” Brown and Baer conclude in the Journal of Applied Psychology.

As an initial measure of how credit impacts creative collaboration, the researchers told 230 test participants they were part of a team developing a new restaurant’s promotional strategy. Participants then got an email from a supposed team member (in fact, it was from the researchers) with a draft proposal. The email asked the participant to review the proposal and provide comments or suggestions within the next 30 minutes.

For some test participants, these were the only instructions received. But others got a slightly different email. For this group, the subject line read “My proposal” (instead of “The proposal), and the note contained one additional line: “Just to be clear, although I am asking you for your input, I consider this to be my proposal, not yours.” In other words, their supposed team member was already taking credit for the proposal’s outcome.

That slight difference in approach had a measurable impact on collaboration. On average, participants in the group with the “territorial” team member produced ideas for the proposal judged as significantly less creative, especially with regards to novelty, than those in the group with the neutral partner. Participants on the territorial team also reported feeling significantly lower levels of intrinsic motivation—a trait closely tied to creative productivity.





“These findings are among the first to empirically demonstrate the dark side of territorial behavior in organizations,” write Brown and Baer.