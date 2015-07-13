Did Scott Walker Rip Off An Eyeglass Store For His Campaign Logo?

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker formally kicked off his bid for president Monday morning with an official Twitter announcement and accompanying video . By this afternoon, the eyeglasses retailer America’s Best had taken to Twitter with an announcement of its own:

To the company’s point, the logos are basically identical. In both, a bold-colored, simplified American flag stands in for the “E” in their respective names. And both the presidential hopeful and the eyeglass company use the American flag icon apart from the wordmark, as a stand-alone logo. See the similarities here?









Neither America’s Best nor Walker’s campaign could be reached for comment, but the eyeglasses company continues to be vocal on Twitter, playfully responding to people’s comments with political candidate puns and a #logogate hashtag. It also appears that it doesn’t plan on taking any legal action against the candidate.

“We don’t endorse presidential candidates, but we sure love it when they endorse us,” CEO Reade Fahs told Business Insider.

Walker got lucky with a good-humored, blatantly patriotic eyewear company, armed only with some harmlessly mediocre puns. But as we saw with the internet frenzy that surrounded the release of Hillary Clinton and Jeb Bush, even little things like logo choices no longer fly under the radar. So presidential hopefuls would be wise to choose carefully.

[via Fusion]MM