What Japanese Etiquette Can Tell Us About Good UX Design

The connections between hospitality and design are well known. Charles Eames once remarked to his contemporary and collaborator Eero Saarinen that “the role of the architect, or the designer, is that of a very good, thoughtful host, all of whose energy goes into trying to anticipate the needs of his guests.” I hit on a similar idea (much less elegantly and succinctly than Eames) in my critique of delight as an interaction design value. But how can you operationalize this concept of “being a good host” in the constantly shifting context of mobile digital interfaces?

Seven years ago, a Panasonic interaction designer named Kerstin Blanchy was wondering the same thing. As a westerner working in Yokohama, Japan, she became inspired by the cultural concept of motenashi (or omotenashi), a traditional code of conduct outlining the ideal guest-host relationship. Blanchy published an analysis of “this special version of Human-Human interaction … in order to seek hints on how to improve Human-Machine Interaction,” which she boiled down into “three principles of attitude”:

Kenny Tong via Shutterstock



Anticipation of the other’s needs: The host should respond to guest’s needs before the latter feels such need himself.

Flexibility to the situation: Refers to the appropriate amount of formality or casualness respectively.

Understatement: The host should not display his efforts, in order to create a natural feeling for the guest.

Blanchy told me via email that she wrote her analysis before modern mobile devices—i.e., iPhones—became popular in Japan, but she asserts that motenashi in digital interaction design may be more relevant now than ever. When Google Now attempts to anticipate your search queries, or instantly recalculates your driving directions when you change your mind en route, we’re seeing this hospitality concept in action. “To draw meaningful conclusions from user actions seems the [primary] motenashi challenge of today,” she says.

But what may be an even bigger challenge than identifying and delivering that intelligent service is the third motenashi principle that Blanchy identified: understatement. The subleties of this kind of “hosting” can be hard even for humans to pull off with each other, so it’s no surprise that machines are clumsy at it. But Blanchy’s close reading of motenashi philosophy uncovers two traditional Japanese concepts that may offer even more guidance.

Shitsurai, or “preparations for the guest,” describes structures that put the guest at ease. This includes bookending the interaction with a subtly ritualized or “mannered” exchange, to signal a clear beginning and end to the interaction, as well as maintaining a highly attuned attitude to the guest’s own affect. “A good host does not bother the guest but gives a well balanced amount of information,” Blanchy writes of shitsurai. “The advice has to consider the situation and goals of the user—like a sales clerk.”

Furumai, or “the attitude of the host and guest,” extends this idea of mutual attunement. A good host knows when interactions ought to be formal and when they ought to be casual, and can adjust flexibly along the spectrum between the two over time. This is similar to the different ways that a classy bartender or maitre’d might treat a “regular” versus a newcomer—and how they adapt to a newcomer who becomes a regular.