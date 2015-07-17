A Slick Watch Showcases The Cold Beauty Of Steel

Not everyone fawns over smartwatches . If you’re one of those who think watch design should do one thing—and do it elegantly—cast a glance at the TID No. 2 timepiece from Form Us With Love .





“We wanted to reduce No. 2 to its core function with the aim to withstand shifts in any fashion or style,” the Swedish design firm writes on its website.

The monochromatic face is rendered in brushed stainless steel—a material beloved of modern architects and designers—and is capped with subtly domed sapphire glass for durability. To continue the spartan look, the branding is engraved on the watch’s side. Water resistant to 330 feet, the No. 2 has the options of leather or nylon straps.

It is, in short, a watch.

It’s available from tidwatches.com for about $375.

DB