Let A Famous Architect Teach You How To Build The Perfect Sandcastle

The sandcastle game is growing more competitive , and you’re not getting to this guy’s level with your tired shovel and bucket routine. Luckily, renowned architect Renzo Piano is here to help with a foolproof, four-step guide to building the perfect sandcastle.

In a piece for the Guardian, Piano–the starchitect behind the Shard skyscraper in London, the New York Times tower in New York, and a host of other beautiful buildings–shares the sandcastle technique he’s been using all his life. “My career started when I was a child and I built my first sandcastle on the beach in Genoa, where I grew up,” he writes. “Making things has always been a pleasure for me–happy hands, happy mind–and making sandcastles was my training in fantasy.”

Image: Son of Alan via The Guardian

So what’s his secret? Start out with the right mindset (“Be clear about the fact that building a sandcastle is a totally useless operation”), study the waves to determine your ideal location, and build. It also helps to have the mathematical prowess and precision of a designer:

Start to dig a ditch where the waves have made the sand wet. Use your hands. Build the sand up to create the mass of the castle, which is really a little mountain with an incline of, ideally, 45°. You don’t need the ditch to be more than 30cm deep and 45cm wide, and the castle should be about 60cm tall.

