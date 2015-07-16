Let A Famous Architect Teach You How To Build The Perfect Sandcastle

The sandcastle game is growing more competitive, and you’re not getting to this guy’s level with your tired shovel and bucket routine. Luckily, renowned architect Renzo Piano is here to help with a foolproof, four-step guide to building the perfect sandcastle.
In a piece for the Guardian, Piano–the starchitect behind the Shard skyscraper in London, the New York Times tower in New York, and a host of other beautiful buildings–shares the sandcastle technique he’s been using all his life. “My career started when I was a child and I built my first sandcastle on the beach in Genoa, where I grew up,” he writes. “Making things has always been a pleasure for me–happy hands, happy mind–and making sandcastles was my training in fantasy.”
So what’s his secret? Start out with the right mindset (“Be clear about the fact that building a sandcastle is a totally useless operation”), study the waves to determine your ideal location, and build. It also helps to have the mathematical prowess and precision of a designer:
Start to dig a ditch where the waves have made the sand wet. Use your hands. Build the sand up to create the mass of the castle, which is really a little mountain with an incline of, ideally, 45°. You don’t need the ditch to be more than 30cm deep and 45cm wide, and the castle should be about 60cm tall.
