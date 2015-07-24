A Pair Of Sunglasses That Simulate LSD Hallucinations

Viewing the world through rose-colored glasses is boring. What about hallucinogenic-, psychotropic-, electric-Kool-Aid-colored glasses instead? Wayfarer, meet way out: Hungarian artist Bence Agoston has created a pair of sunglasses that can simulate hallucination. (At least the visual kind.)

In appearance, Mood’s 3-D printed frames look like a cross between John Lennon’s wire-rimmed ovals and the old maven glasses Elton John sometimes wears in concert. But the frames aren’t really the star of the show here: the lenses are. Agoston’s sunglasses can be used to simulate all sorts of technicolor freakouts thanks to six special inserts which can be layered over one another. Each lens is based on a different Moiré pattern that filters red, green, or blue light. Three lenses can be placed in front of each eye; by rotating them, different patterns can be created.

“Because each color filters the incoming lights differently, and the patterns can overlap each other or leave blank fields, the new view is completely random and twisted,” says Agoston. Not that you have to trip out all the time. “Mood can also be used with clear lenses, for everyday living,” he notes.

Asked when you should use his Mood sunglasses, Agoston basically comes right out and says the optimal use case is in the back of a colorfully painted school bus with Ken Kesey and his Merry Pranksters.

“The ideal situation for use is during travel, when people listen to music, just looking out the window and watching the ever-changing sights, in perfect harmony with the music. The shape is designed with the aim of simplicity and distinctness, as if the wearer belongs to a kind of subculture.” Just any old subculture, huh?

You can find more of Agoston’s work on Bēhance here.