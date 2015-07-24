Tokyo’s 1960s National Stadium Immortalized In Clever Furniture

Just as Japan “lost” one National Stadium this week , its previous arena has returned—this time in the form of handsome stools, chairs, and benches reincarnated from the cobalt-blue seats originally located in Kenzo Tange’s 1964 structure.

The Japanese furniture company Karimoku smartly scooped up about 700 seats when the stadium, which hosted the ’64 Olympics, was demolished and enlisted contemporary designers to repurpose them in new ways.

Stadium seats can look terribly out of place in a domestic environment, but these designs manage to avoid stumbling out of bounds. The designers—Hiroko Shiratori, Drill Design, and Gen Suzuki—created wood frames with striking joinery that serves as a pedestal of sorts for the salvaged benches.

While the pieces certainly carry a lot of nostalgia, they don’t rely on that sentiment to make them desirable.

DB