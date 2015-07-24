This Colorful Compilation Of Fake UIs Is The Best Thing You’ll See Today

It’s Friday, and we’re all a little tired. So here’s some frothy Friday design fun for you: a loop of 100 super fun, pre-animated fake user interface elements, backed up with the intro song to some crazy ’80s BBC computer show.

If you’re interested in where these come from, they’re by developer Peter Quinn, who actually sells them as part of his FUI Toys After Effects pack, good for dropping in to your project whenever you need to come up with a fancy fake UI quick. Seems like a good deal for just $35!

Now who out there can tell me what show the music in the video’s from?

JB