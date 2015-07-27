advertisement
A Staircase Designed For Dogs

We design houses for humans. We design houses for dogs. What we don’t design are houses for humans and dogs, which is somewhat odd, considering the fact we often co-habitate. But dogs and humans have different design needs, especially if you’re the owner of some stumpy-legged bulldog or schnauzer, huffing and puffing his or her way up stairs meant for the long stride of human legs.

In Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh-based architectural firm 07Beach was asked to renovate a home for a dog-owning client. Thinking of the canines, 07Beach built a separate staircase for dogs into the plans, complete with doggy balustrade, smaller steps, and a shallower incline, perfect for a pooch’s shorter legs.

07Beach’s client was a personal friend of Joe Chikamori, principal architect, and in the pitch, Chikamori wrote a friendly note. “I designed this so that your house could represent your affection for your wife and your two dogs, with the idea that this house will be like a gift to your family.” The plans took 17 days to design, then an additional 26 days for construction.

The integration here is quite nice, giving the dog staircase a whimsical, almost fairy-like feeling. If the house is resold to someone without dogs, the staircase can also be repurposed, as a series of bookshelves, or a private staircase for the family cat, who–let’s face it–isn’t going to deign to use the same staircase as the homo sapien plebs she’s been forced to board with.

