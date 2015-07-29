The Golden Rectangle Makes For A Great Set Of Shelves

The Golden Ratio might be design’s biggest myth , but that’s not to say that it’s useless. Aesthetics aside, the Fibonacci Sequence upon which the Golden Ratio is based is a very useful formula for modeling growth and compartmentalization.

Qualms about imbuing the Golden Ratio with mystical aesthetics aside, there’s plenty to love about the Fibonacci Shelf, a matryoshka-like nesting shelf system by designer Peng Wang of Utopia Architecture & Design.

Constructed out of anodized aluminum, the shelf takes its inspiration from the Fibonacci Sequence, a simple mathematic system in which each number is the sum of the two digits that preceded it: 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, and so on. It’s a useful sequence for mathematicians looking to model natural growth (say, programming a computer to simulate the spiral pattern of a nautilus shell). The Fibonacci Sequence can also be seen in the so-called “golden rectangle,” which breaks down a single large rectangle into a nested series of successively smaller squares.

But more than just a tribute to the Golden Ratio, the structure allows the shelves to be reconfigured. Although by default they neatly nest in side the larger Golden Rectangle, each unit of the shelf can be pulled out of the unit and rearranged to suit your taste, or just removed entirely.

This configurative freedom means you could use the Fibonacci Shelf as an entertainment center, a book shelf, a liquor cabinet, or even a shoe tree. The shelves even detach from the legs, allowing the bottom half of function as a side table. The Golden Rectangle might have nothing to do with great aesthetics, it sure as hell makes for a nice set of shelves.

[via TheDPages]