Machine Learning Is Just A Big Game Of Plinko

From Google’s auto-sorting Inbox , to Microsoft’s unparalleled image recognition , we owe machine learning our gratitude for many of the magical experiences lurking inside software. But how does it actually work? How can you actually train a computer to discern the nuances of data?

Now, the two-person team at R2D3–a self-ascribed “experiment in expressing statistical thinking with interactive design”–has offered an illuminating explanation. They’ve crafted a site that walks you through the creation of a machine learning system through a series of seamless, visual graphs.

They start with a simple enough question–can you determine whether a home is from New York or San Francisco without looking at its address?–and through a series of analyses and good guesses, eventually build a system that can distinguish a NY from SF home with about 90% accuracy. And while it’s a bit of a spoiler, the final image you see really explains it all: A branching tree divides the data again and again, sorting the possibilities by one variable at a time. Each home is categorized by essentially falling through a giant game of Plinko. After passing through variables like its elevation, square footage, and year built, the machine’s guess becomes pretty good.

But it’s possible I overexplained the effect. Try out the visualization for yourself to see what I mean.

[via Gizmodo]MW