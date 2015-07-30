A DIY Pantone Stained Glass Door Anyone Can Make

Not to get all Instructables on you, but as a design writer, sometimes you come across a design detail that is just so lovely and well executed and approachable, you want to call attention to it, so other people can give it a try. That’s how I feel about this beautiful Pantone Stained Glass Door by Italian designer Armin Blasbichler .

I should probably wrap “stained glass” in quotes, because it’s not really stained glass: i.e. glass that has been colored by adding metallic salts to the mixture while it was being manufactured. Instead, the 585 separate colorful squares have simply been affixed to a glass pane. They’re actually diapositives, like the slides you’d put in an old reel projector. Each one is essentially a picture of a different Pantone swatch, but when stuck to the door, they become a mosaic of multi-hued light that is breathtaking to behold.

What I like most about the project is that it’s achievable. For lack of a better term, this is a very elegant design hack. It’s something that anyone anyone could do on a budget with access to a camera, a window, a scrapbook of paint chips, and a photo lab.

The rest of the house that this door belongs too isn’t shabby either. Blasbichler’s own home, it’s an unusual log cabin designed to resemble musls, or piles of logs stacked in the fields, featuring a number of eccentric design details, such as a series of nested doors that look straight out of Willy Wonka. You can see more images of it here.

[via Trendir]

JB