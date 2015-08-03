A Gnarly Cardboard Skateboard Justifies Its Own Existence

My mind knows that this is just a promotional video–the sort of sure-to-go-viral branded content that happens when a somewhat boring company, Ernest Packaging , wants to shill their somewhat boring product (cardboard boxes and packaging) so they team up with a lauded snowboard manufacturer, Signal Snowboards , to create Millennial-approved YouTube-stuff .

But my heart. My heart sees Tony Hawk shredding on a cardboard skateboard, an invention made by infusing several thin layers of cardboard with resin through a vacuum sealing process. And I begin to imagine a whole cardboard utopia, where we ride streets on cardboard bikes, and ride waves on cardboard surfboards, and then we all go home at night to sit on cardboard furniture in our cardboard houses where we eat our cardboard dinners and the cardboard dishes are done by our cardboard robots and the grace of our cardboard god.

I quickly wipe my cardboard glasses–am I seeing things? No, the word is awash in cardboard! And we are all, for maybe the first moment in our lives, happy.

[via Toyland]

MW