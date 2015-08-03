Bid On The Props Of Mad Men, Starting At $50

Mad Men may have ended, but the props live on. All this week, you can bid on an astounding 1,384 different items from the show in an online auction that will ends August 6. Prices start as low as $50 for some objects and will presumably hit astronomical sums from there.

Children’s Toys from Casting Session

Scanning through the auction pages is like digging through the remnants of a 1960s edition of Hoarders. (Seriously, you can buy Bobby Draper’s permission slip from the episode he went on a field trip.) Whereas so many films and TV shows toss their sets and props without thinking twice, it appears that AMC and Lion’s Gate Entertainment saved everything.

Pete’s Wool Plaid Scarf

Having said that, whether you’re a Mad Men fan, or just a fan of the era’s style, there’s a lot of worthwhile stuff in this mix of real vintage items and stylistic remakes. Lamps, handbags, vases, globe ashtrays, glassware–even Brooks Brothers suits worn by the cast. For serious prop collectors, there are some lovably esoteric gems, like Lane’s broken glasses, a rubber Clio award, Ken’s eyepatch, or Don’s social security card. The most bank-breaking prop will surely be Don Draper’s 1965 Cadillac Coupe DeVille, with bidding on that starting at $1,500.

As for us, we’ll be sneaking away with Bert Cooper’s robe and Roger Sterling’s LSD sugar cane tray (…and calling in sick on Monday).

MW