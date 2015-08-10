5 Sumptuous Posters That Play Up The Irresistibility of Gold

In his new series of über-luxurious, splashy posters, 3-D artist Črtomir Just puts a twist on “gold-branded” products–like Kodak Gold, Marlboro Gold, and Magnum Gold–by making them appear cast in gold. Rolls of golden Kodak film unfurl, liquid gold splashes up from a coffee mug and thick plumes of lush golden smoke rise from a lacquered cigarette.

“I have an obsession with gold and why brands advertise their main products with it,” Just says. “[Gold Rush] was my way to criticize the advertising of these products because they aren’t better, they’re just shiny. In a way it’s shallow.”

To create the images, Just first sketched his ideas on paper and then did the basic 3-D modeling in the program 3D Studio Max. He then used the digital sculpting tool ZBrush for the final touches, and put the objects against a lighter pink and blue backgrounds to make the gold pop. To meet the impending deadline for the exhibition in Murska Sobota, Slovenia where they were shown, Just had to make them in about a week. Despite the rush, he says the series is his most popular work to date.

“After they were made I was actually thinking it would be a good experiment to see if this gold shiny thing would get a lot of attention,” says Just. “I think it contributed to their popularity, just like the ads. I think it proved my point.”

MM