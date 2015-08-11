Messy Apartment? Hide Clutter In This Stealthy Table

The battle to tame unruly clutter just got a little easier thanks to the Turning Table from the ultra-sleek Scandinavian brand Menu. The handsome wood piece–available in black-stained ash or white oak–features a pivoting top that opens to reveal a handy place to stow magazines, mail, remotes, or whatever else you own that you’d like to keep away from prying eyes. With a diameter of 25 inches and a height of 14 inches, it’s big enough to serve as a coffee table and compact enough to work bedside.