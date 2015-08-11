Can A Shower Head Be Efficient And Luxury At Once?

Showers are wasteful—warm, comforting, refreshing waste. Nebia, a new shower head launching on Kickstarter today , aims to wash away a little of the guilt that comes with daily showering with a design that it claims is not only less wasteful, but a better showering experience than traditional sprayers.

The pitch is simple: most shower heads push water from the pipe out of tiny holes that create pulses of water or diffuse mists. By “atomizing”—think perfume, not CERN—the stream of water through six nozzles arranged in a halo, the Nebia creates a steady stream of pressured “cozy mist” that still gets the conditioner out of your hair but uses a claimed 70% less water than a traditional, low-flow shower head. (0.75 gallons per minute as opposed to around 2.5 gallons per minute for a typical shower head.)

“We used software that we repurposed from jet engine simulation [and] internal combustion simulations to [design the Nebia],” says Parisi-Amon, who before his iPhone days studied thermofluids at Stanford. The company used computational fluid dynamics software Ansys CFX to model water flow while building over a dozen prototypes. “The difference is that those simulations tend to be micro-second simulations and we had to repurpose that code to do what we’re doing, which is looking at a nozzle flow over a meter or two over minutes, not seconds.”

With a retail price of $400, the Nebia isn’t cheap. (The initial Kickstarter price of around $300 puts it within range of other premium shower heads from high-end manufacturers like Kohler or Grohe, while a perfectly nice traditional shower head can be found for around a tenth of the Nebia’s price.) In a market where water costs a lot, a home owner might see savings after a year or two, but the Nebia is no small investment however you slice it. Nebia’s designers say it’s not just more efficient, but the best showering experience ever designed.

“Showers are something that people really care about,” says Philip Winter, co-founder and CEO of mononymous Nebia, “but people have no freaking clue that they can do anything to change [the experience.] You move into an apartment and you get whatever you get.”

Nebia hopes that using the now-classic Silicon Valley approach of high-end materials—bead-blasted aluminum for the mount and arm, designed by ID firm Box Clever—modern engineering, and a splash of eco-assuagement will provide an experience that merits a premium price. If it sounds very Apple-like, it could be in part because its CTO Gabriel Parisi-Amon used to work on the enclosure of the iPhone while at Apple.

Or it could be because Tim Cook is an investor. (Yup, that Tim Cook.)