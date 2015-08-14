Take An Abstract, Virtual Road Trip With This Music-Video-Turned-App

Tumbling down the highway at full speed, the landscape out the window becomes a blur and passing objects are reduced to just their shapes and colors. This is the scene interactive designer Jono Brandel transports you into with his charming and colorful music video for Kimbra’s single “Carolina.”

As the song plays, various sounds trigger different shapes to come into view before zipping past, giving the viewer the sensation of being on a virtual American road trip.

Brandel–who last year created the wonderfully invented Patatap website that turns your keyboard into a musical instrument–was one of a handful of visual artists who collaborated with the New Zealand musician on her 2014 album The Golden Echo.

He’s since turned the video into an app, allowing for viewers to interact with the abstract landscape by zooming in and out. Google is currently showcasing the interactive experience on its portal for experimental Android apps.

MM