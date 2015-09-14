The 2015 Innovation By Design Awards Winners: City Solutions

More than half of the world’s population lives in cities and that number will jump to 66 percent by 2050. Now, more than ever, it’s imperative to think about more efficient, more livable urban design. The finalists in our 2015 Innovation By Design Award vary in scale and scope, but they all represent inspiring collaborations between private industry and the public realm. A special thanks to judges Denise Cherry, Founder and principal, Studio O+A; Nicole Dosso, Director, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill; Richard Florida, Author, Rise of the Creative Class; and Janette Sadik-Khan, Commissioner, Bloomberg Associates for their thoughtful critiques. And a sincere thank you to everyone who entered and supported Fast Company’s commitment to elevating the design profession.

Income inequality isn’t a new story in New York, but quantifying its impacts and presenting them in a compelling way is. The city’s uneven expansion of wealth has resulted in a marked scarcity of housing, pushing poor and middle-income New Yorkers into increasingly cramped living conditions as well as informal rental markets—a condition that is at once pervasive and hidden. Using photography and data mapping, SITU Studio compiled information about informal housing units in New York City to open discussion about affordable living and made proposals on how to combat it through design. Kiezkaufhaus Creators: Michael Volkmer et al

Firm: Scholz & Volkmer GmbH While many people want to “buy local,” the convenience of one-click shopping from services like Amazon and Instacart can trump goodwill. The founders of Kiezkaufhaus want to make online shopping from one’s neighborhood as easy as buying from a big-box website. The site connects small local businesses on a single online platform and offers on-demand delivery service that uses eco-friendly bikes powered by senior citizens. The Lawn on D Creators: Fred Merrill, Gina Ford, et al

Firm: Sasaki Associates, Inc.

Client: Massachusetts Convention Center Authority Formerly a surface of vacant lots and parking spaces, the Lawn on D is now an interactive outdoor event space with bright furniture, expansive lawns, and hubs of activity. As Boston seeks to revamp its convention center and surrounding neighborhood, the redeveloped lawn, which is located nearby, sets the tone for the forthcoming district and serves as an anchor. New Tube for London Creators: Paul Priestman, Kirsty Dias, Dan Window, Kyle Scorgie, Rob Walsh

Firm: PriestmanGoode

Client: Transport for London

The New Tube for London strives to improve the experience of everyday riders and accommodate the forecasted growth of the already-crowded Underground system. Design strategies like wider doors and walk-through trains translates to more passengers per train and the ability to run more trains per hour on each particular line. PriestmanGoode estimates that overall capacity can improve between 25 and 60 percent on some lines. Other strategies like more efficient cooling systems and lighter materials—meaning less mass to propel—help operations become less taxing on the environment. Octave Living Room Firm: Tsao & McKown Architects

Client: Octave This 21,500 square-foot adaptive-reuse project represents a new vision for development in China. Sudden and unprecedented urbanization is challenging and transforming historical, cultural, and ecological ties among people. The learning center joins wellness services, restaurants, and a small-scale urban farm focused on sustainability under one roof and uses architecture to inject much-needed communal space into downtown Shanghai. Radwende Creators: Michael Volkmer et al

Firm: Scholz & Volkmer GmbH Apps that track activity are common, but using one as an instrument for civic participation is far more novel. In Wiesbaden, Germany, there’s an immediate need for cycling infrastructure, but the concerns for simple safety measures like bike lanes fall on politicians with deaf ears. By mapping out where cyclists are riding and visualizing it in a gorgeous format, the app shows where the unofficial bike routes are and where permanent measures are needed. Rather than requiring a simple signature or click, it involves actually using the infrastructure that needs to be changed—a far more actionable strategy than any run-of-the-mill petition. Responsive Street Furniture Creators: Ross Atkin, Jonathan Scott

Firm: Ross Atkin Associates

Client: Marshalls Mono Limited

This system centers around using smart technology to make streets easier to use for disabled people with different kinds of impairments. It borrows the principle of responsive web design—the ability of a website to reconfigure to the need of individual users—and applies this to the physical environment. People can register their smartphones and request services that go into effect when they pass the responsive furniture, like brighter street lighting, extra spaces to sit, audio information, and longer intervals for crosswalk signals. Once users set up with the system, the responsive items will perform services according to their profile without requiring any further direct action. Sandy Hook 2016 Creators: Diversified Project Management, Svigals + Partners, Consigli Construction Co., Inc.

Client: The Town of Newtown After suffering the second deadliest school shooting in United States history, Sandy Hook was razed and the city of Newton, Connecticut, sought to rebuild a safer school. The brief called for designing an iron-clad structure that didn’t feel like a fortress to teachers and students. Inspired by feedback from the community, the redesigned campus includes gardens and amphitheaters to help create a welcoming environment and strategic organization to make all parts of the campus easier to see and protect. Seattle Denny Substation Creators: Jose Sama, Carl Tully, Blake Fisher, Scott Roaf, Ryan Fagre, Katie Davis, Kerry Hegedus

Firm: NBBJ

Client: Seattle City Light Seattle’s tech, biomedical, and nonprofit sectors are experiencing rapid growth, causing an unprecedented demand for power in the city’s downtown business area. The problem is most electrical substations—which transform and distribute electricity—are also mostly glum, concrete facilities relegated to desolate stretches of cityscapes. Not so with NBBJ’s design for the Denny substation. The architecture firm took the same care and attention to detail that’s usually reserved for major public buildings and applied it to infrastructure. In addition to providing much-needed power downtown, the structure also offers event spaces, housing, and public gardens. Sky Reflector-Net Firm: James Carpenter Design Associates, Grimshaw Architects, and ARUP

Client: MTA Art and Design, MTA Capital Construction Company

There’s a perpetual sea of people craning their necks upward while walking through the recently opened Fulton Transit Center in lower Manhattan, which means one thing: the designers and engineers tasked with making it an alluring space have succeeded. A tensioned cable-net structure clad in perforated optical-aluminum panels floods the station with natural light. Integrating functional and artistic architectural elements creates a special connection to the natural world within the urban experience. Songpa Micro-Housing Creators: Jinhee Park, John Hong

Firm: SsD

Client: Everyday Moonday Rising six stories within the burgeoning Jamsil district near the Olympic Village in Seoul, South Korea, SsD’s Songpa Micro-Housing combines eleven 120-square-foot micro units into a dense, but porous, mixed-use building. Intended as affordable accommodations for emerging artists, the structure features art and toy galleries, a micro auditorium-cafe, and communal spaces. Units can be combined and separated as users’ needs change, allowing for longer and more sustainable occupancy. Plus, each of the apartments can be custom configured courtesy of foldable walls. Photo: Iwan Baan Star Apartments Creators: Michael Maltzan et al

Firm: Michael Maltzan Architecture, Inc.

Client: Skid Row Housing Trust The challenge for solving homelessness doesn’t just lie in providing housing; the equation requires medical and social services, too. Located in Los Angeles’s Skid Row—one of the most impoverished areas in the country—the Star Apartments harness modular design to offer affordable housing units with common spaces and an on-site medical center for homeless people. The six-story, 95,000-square-foot building facilitates a recovery process for its residents based on positive re-socialization, healthy interpersonal relations, and wellness. In sum, it improves the quality of life and inspires a sense of pride, independence, and dignity for its inhabitants. Starbucks Express Creators: Bill Sleeth, Anthony Perez, Philip Christofides, John Park

Firm: Starbucks