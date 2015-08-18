CoverGirl Launches A Collection Of Star Wars-Themed Makeup

The force is fierce with this one: CoverGirl is releasing a Star Wars-themed makeup collection in September, just ahead of the premiere of The Force Awakens. Designed by legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath, the collection includes six shimmery lipsticks, three nail polishes, and ten different mascaras–in waterproof for those on the light side and regular for those on the dark–adorned with iconic movie lines.

Normally a collaboration between a blockbuster franchise and a drug store cosmetic line runs a high risk of being hokey, but if there’s one person who can glam up a galaxy right, it’s McGrath. The creative genius responsible for transforming Kim Kardashian into a modern-day Cleopatra and bedazzling the faces of Givenchy models with Swarovski crystals is also, apparently, a fan of the films.

“I watched my first film as a young girl and, like the rest of the world, was completely blown away,” Pat tells the Huffington Post. “I immediately fell in love with the storyline, the never-before-seen special effects, and the amazing hair, makeup, and wardrobe of Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Darth Vader, and all of the other characters.”

The best part? For the collection, McGrath put some together some awesome conceptual beauty looks inspired by the upcoming film, which so far have included a bronzed, glowing droid and a dark and glowering Stormtrooper. Four more of these fabulous faux covers are still to come.

While you wait, take comfort in knowing that Janelle Monáe is all about this:

MM