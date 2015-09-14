The 2015 Innovation By Design Awards Winners: Health

Healthcare was once ruled by doctors and an opaque subject for patients. Now, information is making the industry more transparent for everyone involved. The innovations lauded below arm people with more intel about and technology for the body and aspire to create better health and wellness en masse. A hearty thanks to judges Tama Duffy Day, health and wellness director at Gensler; Paul Litchfield, VP of advanced concepts at Reebok; and Leslie Saxon, Founder and executive director of the University of Southern California Center for Body Computing for their input. Finally, a sincere thank you to everyone who entered and supported Fast Company’s commitment to elevating the design profession.

Creators: Agency: Matt Eastwood, Menno Kluin, Andrew McKechnie, Juan Carlos Pagan, Sam Shepherd, Frank Cartagena, Brian Gartside, Aaron Stephenson, Kyle McMorrow, Nina Horowitz, Ralph Navarro, Ed Zazzera, Dr. Theresa Dankovich

Firm: DDB New York

Client: WATERisLIFE

A staggering 3.4 million people die every year from water-related diseases and nearly all of them happen in developing nations. To combat the problem DDB New York and WATERisLIFE created the Drinkable Book, a beautifully bound tome whose tear-out pages purify water. The pages are coated with silver nanoparticles that, when used to filter water, can trap a reported 99.99 percent of the bacteria found in cholera, E. coli, and typhoid. One book can provide up to four years of clean drinking water for a single person.

Creators: Cedars Sinai, Yazdani Studio of CannonDesign, U.S. Military

Firm: Yazdani Studio of CannonDesign

Client: Cedars Sinai

In a trauma center, every second counts especially during the critical first hour after a patient is admitted. The OR 360 simulation center at Cedars Sinai focuses on this time period and centers around and endlessly reconfigurable set of situations to help doctors and nurses prepare for—and improve—trauma care delivery. The key features include movable walls and equipment; color coded trauma bays to help staff locate supplies; whiteboards in trauma bays that display key patient information; and an iPhone application that puts diagnostic data at the fingertips of medical teams.

Creators: Kevin McCullough, Shaun Rahimi

Firm: Cur