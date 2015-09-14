The 2015 Innovation By Design Awards Winners: Smart Home

Sure, the connected home offers security, convenience, and peace of mind, but it also represents a way to make our living spaces more responsive to our individual needs and provides moments of delight. The products outlined here, from smart baby monitors to sleek sound systems, make our homes work better for us. Congratulations to the finalists and thanks to judges Hiroshi Ishii, professor at the MIT Media Lab, and Ben Kaufman, founder of quirky, for helping us think through the next wave of domestic intelligence. Finally, a sincere thank you to everyone who entered and supported Fast Company’s commitment to elevating the design profession.

Home owners have the wherewithal to wire their homes with smart gadgets. Renters, however, have few choices: traditional companies require a lengthy contract and most systems require complex installation. Canary, a spy cam for your house, meets those challenges by providing humidity, temperature, and motion sensors in a simple, self-contained product. From your smartphone, you can access real-time footage and information, or set automatic alerts. Edyn Creators: Yves Behar, Jason Aramburu, Liam Adelman, Michelle Dawson, Brett Middleton, Christina Park, Noah Polsky

Firm: Fuseproject

Client: Edyn For would-be green thumbs, the pain of losing a bed of plants is tough to bear. While experts might be able to intuit just the right level of water and sun to make a plant thrive, the rest of us are stuck in the dark. The Edyn gardening sensor communicates factors affecting your plants, like soil moisture levels, temperature and UVs. Leeo Smart Alert Creators: Robert Brunner, Matt Rolandson, Victoria Slaker, Steve Lee, Darcy DiNucci

Firm: Ammunition

Client: Leeo Leeo turns conventional smoke detectors into internet-connected smart devices—thus providing upgraded capabilities without requiring an expensive home overhaul. First, it plugs into any outlet. Then, using sound, it monitors a home’s existing smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and alerts users when they go off. If you don’t respond, Leeo automatically calls your emergency contacts so someone else can address the problem. Smart Vent Creators: Ryan Fant, Nayeem Hussain, Will McLeod

Firm: Tomorrow Lab

Client: Keen Home