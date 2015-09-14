The 2015 Innovation By Design Awards Winners: Social Good

Design and design thinking have become essential tools for social entrepreneurs. This years Innovation by Design Award finalists represent stirring responses to myriad challenges, from our ailing oceans to internet access in remote communities. Congratulations to all, and a special thank you to our esteemed judges: Edgar Arceneaux, cofounder of the Watts House Project; Sandy Chilewich, founder of Chilewich; Paula Scher, of Pentagram; and Lisa Williams, chief product officer of Patagonia. Finally, a sincere thank you to everyone who entered and supported Fast Company’s commitment to elevating the design profession.

Twenty percent of children living in the Democratic Republic of the Congo don’t live to see their fifth birthday because of highly preventable diseases like malnutrition, diarrhea, and malaria. Asili is a provider of healthcare, clean water, and agriculture that aims to change that by using an innovative business model co-created by communities in the DRC. Design Kit Firm: IDEO.org Design Kit is an online learning platform for human-centered design geared toward leaders struggling with poverty in their communities. Through a series of seven videos and a selection of case studies, the kit teaches novices how an approach to design that focuses on empathy can produce innovative solutions to hard problems. GHESKIO Cholera Treatment Center Creators: Michael Murphy, Alan Ricks, Christopher Scovel, Adam Saltzman, David Saladik, Amie Shao, Kyle Digby, Robertho Jean Noel, Alix Joseph, and Benjamin Hartigan

Firm: MASS Design Group

Client: Les Centres GHESKIO After the 2010 earthquake, cholera emerged in Haiti and ran rampant throughout the tent cities of Port-au-Prince. The first permanent cholera treatment center in the country, the CTC is designed not only to treat patients, but also to make it easy for workers to prevent the spread of the disease. Wastewater treatment capabilities are seamlessly blended with the functions of the building, in order to thwart recontamination of the water table. Humanitarian Data Exchange Firm: Frog Design

Client: United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs

When disaster strikes, data is crucial to planning recovery efforts, but sharing information among disparate humanitarian organizations can be a logistical nightmare. Enter the Humanitarian Data Exchange, a digital platform that uses a clean user interface and meticulously coordinated data sets to make data easy to find, use, share, and analyze. Increasing the Immediate Value of Microinsurance for the Poor Creators: Carin Stimolo, Jenny Liang, Caitlin Toombs, Claudia McKay, Yanina Seltzer, Mario Ariza, Peter Gross, Wesley Kirinya

Firm: Continuum

Client: Consultative Group to Assist the Poor This campaign uses storytelling to make the concept of buying insurance accessible to low-income communities in Africa. Following a Choose Your Own Adventure story line, users send a text message to get to the next chapter of a telenovela-like tale. Each text sent incurs a fee that is then put toward their health insurance plan, providing a simple installment method for paying off insurance bills. New Ebola Protective Suit Creators: Jhpiego, Johns Hopkins University Center for Bioengineering, Innovation, and Design, Clinvue

Firm: Jhpiego This enhanced protective suit is designed to do a better job than current garments at keeping health care workers from coming in contact with Ebola patients’ contagious body fluids. It includes a clear visor incorporated into the suit and air vents in the hood for keeping cool in hot climates–and, most ingeniously, a single rear zipper that easily causes the suit to peel away, without the contaminated exterior ever touching the wearer’s skin. Outernet Creators: Geoff Baldwin, Dan Senatore, Anna Perrella, Syed Karim

Firm: Code and Theory

Client: Outernet