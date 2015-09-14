The 2015 Innovation By Design Awards Winners: Students

The kids are alright. This year’s Innovation By Design awards were marked by a particularly awesome set of student entries. Many of them are tantalizingly close to becoming great products; others offer a working prototype of what the future might hold. Congratulations to all, and a special thank you to our esteemed judges: Nadine Chahine, type designer at Monotype; John Edson, president of Lunar; D’Wayne Edwards, founder of the Pensole Footwear Design Academy; and Alice Twemlow, chair of the School of Visual Art’s Departments of Design and Research. Finally, a sincere thank you to everyone who entered and supported Fast Company’s commitment to elevating the design profession.

LINK, a music streaming service, doesn’t find the next song based on similar artists or trending hits in a genre. Rather, LINK’s algorithm chooses the next song based on artist collaboration‭s, ‬birthdays, celebrity gossip, interesting facts, etc.–revealing a fascinating web of previously unseen connections within your musical preferences. The Museum of Stolen Art Creators: Ziv Schneider

School: NYU MOSA is a VR experience for Oculus Rift that takes users on a virtual museum tour of stolen artwork which otherwise would remain lost. Incorporating audio as well as visual, MOSA not only informs about missing artwork, it also links to art crime databases so players can report back if they come across the work in real life. A New Musical Instrument Creator: Tahl Swieca

School: Monash University These three products were designed to replace some of the levers and knobs you might find on a DJ’s mixing board–such as a sampler or a pitch shifter. And while they look more like futurist topographic models than musical instruments,they all designed with the idea that by changing how we interact with music, we might change what music we make. Soarigami Creator: Arthur Chang

School: University of Texas School of Architecture

Soarigami is an ingenious solution to a universal grievance: sharing the armrest on an airplane. With a design inspired by the airmail envelope and paper plane, this is portable arm rest negates the need for passive aggressive behavior by extending the surface area on both sides so all parties can fly comfortably. The Techstyle Haus Creators:Students and faculty from RISD, Brown, and the University of Applied Science, Erfurt, Germany The Techstyle Haus prototype has excellent green bonafides: it’s bedecked in high-tech flexible solar panels, and it’s a passive-house construction as well. But it also sports a novel construction. Rather than being made of solid brick or stucco walls, it’s actually made of stretched fabric that’s backed with a netting system, into which is tucked a dense foam insulation. Thus, the building can be extravagantly curvy but well-insulated as well. Tip Yourself Creators: Elizabeth Traver Kukka, Franzi Sessler, Ryan Hogan, Mina Lee, Tony Gui

School: California College of the Arts Targeted toward millennials, Tip Yourself is meant to be a fun way to fight debt and manage your finances. Users simply tack on a percentage of a purchase towards a bill they have to pay. After buying those $100 shoes, for example, $20 in “tip” could go immediately to a cell phone bill. The Touch Technology Creators: Juan Pablo Garcia Sossa

School: University of the Arts Berlin