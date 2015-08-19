An Illustrated Guide To U.K. Football, Mapped Out On The Park That Started It All

The history of soccer–err, football–is a bit hazy up until 1848. People have been getting together and kicking around a ball for hundreds of years, but it was that year in particular that students and faculty at Cambridge University drew up the rules for the game as we know it today. Copies of those guidelines–which became the basis for the Football Associations modern regulations–were pinned to the trees around Cambridge’s Parker’s Piece. The park is now considered somewhat of a birthplace to the sport, making it a fitting location for Dorothy ‘s latest: a map that plots out all of the iconic people and places associated with U.K. football as if they were rivers, roads, and landmarks.

The Manchester-based design firm has made a name for itself delving deep into the intricacies of a particular subject of interest–T.V. shows, literature, cycling–and emerging with a gorgeous four-color litho map. Here, Dorothy focuses on teams in the U.K.’s two biggest leagues, the English Premier League and Scottish Premiership, bringing 500 teams, players, stadiums, and pundits to vivid life.

The map features stadiums like Villa Park and Craven Cottage, training grounds like Finch Farm and Platt Lane and all of the legendary players throughout the years, from Bobby Moore to Gary Cahill. Then there are the names that lend themselves perfectly to landmarks on a map: Steve Heighway, a Liverpool player from the 1970s, is reimagined as an actual highway and the Arsenal’s late David Rocastle is a castle.

Dorothy’s method of mapmaking seems particularly suited for sports fans, who can now see their obsessive knowledge of players, stats and stadiums transformed into orderly roads and manicured lawns. Even if you’re not a fan of U.K. football, this delightfully intricate map is easy to get lost in.

The Football Map is available from Dorothy for around $28 here.

MM