Banksy’s Dismaland Is The Most Shameless Commercial Art Project Since Disneyland

I know what you’re thinking: “Hooooooly fucking shit. No way. NO WAY!” The graffiti artist who tagged the West Bank barrier, the filmmaker who produced one of the most joyfully pointless “documentaries” of all time–he has the stones to rent a derelict lot in the seaside town of Weston-super-Mare and loosely parody an establishment whose namesake is a five-foot mouse and and teacups that spin you around real fast?

“I guess you’d say it’s a theme park whose big theme is–theme parks should have bigger themes,” Banksy tells the BBC. Hahahahahaha. Got us again, Banksy! We’re all sheeeeep.

The popup, which runs August 22 to September 27 and also features work by Damien Hirst, Jenny Holzer, and Jimmy Cauty, including 18 attractions like a ruin porn replica of Cinderella’s castle, a northern Ireland riot patrol vehicle retrofit with a children’s slide, and sculpture of a killer whale jumping from a toilet (I bet somebody saw Blackfish!).

But the installation isn’t all about grandiose statements, guys. One random stenciling you’ll find on the walls of Dismaland really brings the message home: “Life isn’t always a fairytale.”

It sure isn’t, Banksy. But would it be fair to say–at least in this case–that some dreams do come true?

[via High Snobiety]