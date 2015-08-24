How Scientists Built The Perfect Puking Machine

Meet Larry. He’s a clay-faced machine with an important job to do. He’s puked hundreds of times in the name of science.

When North Carolina State professor Lee-Ann Jaykus wanted to study the spread of norovirus–the stomach churning virus that kills as many as 800 people in the U.S. a year, and hospitalizes another 70,000–she and her peers wondered if it was possible that infection could be spread via the airborne virus floating around in bathrooms after someone vomited.

To test the theory, her team would build a vomitbot, funded by the U.S. Department of Food and Agriculture.

“The first thing we did was go into the scientific literature, to look for what was known about human vomiting,” says Jaykus. “There was surprisingly little that was published, and most of what was published as back in the ’40s and ’50s.”

Coughing? We understand it. Sneezing? That’s pretty well understood, too. But the mechanisms behind vomiting have been a blind spot in scientific literature. So Jaykus enlisted a doctor who had studied the topic extensively. “We said, we need some information, when people vomit, what is the volume? What is the structure of the subject that might have an impact on vomiting? What’s the pressure at which it comes out?”

Then this data was turned over to an engineering team who pieced together Larry at a one quarter human scale. He’s basically a pressurized system of tubes, meant to mimic the upper end of the GI tract, but he’s built from only about $200 in materials that you could buy at Lowe’s or Home Depot. His stomach is a PVC pipe with a piston. A ball valve serves as the lower esophageal sphincter–the mechanism that normally keeps food inside your stomach. And a simpler collection of tubes represent the esophagus and mouth.

A crude clay face completes the machine.