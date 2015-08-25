3 Good Ideas In The Long Overdue Redesign Of Salesforce

Depending on your line of business, you may have never even used or heard of Salesforce. But it’s actually one of the biggest enterprise apps in the world–only recently surpassed by Office 365 for the top slot –used to coordinate CRM or “Customer Relationship Management” for businesses ranging from small town bakeries to Fortune 500 companies like HP.

That’s an especially amazing feat, given that it’s easily the ugliest app in this space, a front-end fossil from the days when “enterprise” software was synonymous with “engineer designed.” (No offense to all the talented, dual-classed engineer/designers out there.) Just take a look at this thing. Grey boxes around charts. Retirement home blue headers over text fields. It’s more hideous than old Google. Yet it generates billions in subscription revenue every year because of its functionality: tracking clients, projecting revenue, sharing files and assets in project-specific work, supporting apps to further customize the experience.

Old homepage

However, this week, Salesforce is getting a complete makeover. Inspired by their 2013 mobile app, Salesforce1, and thousands of hours of interviews, site visits, ride-alongs, surveys, and usability studies with customers, Salesforce.com has been remade with all sorts of superficial improvements: loads of white space, cleaner typography, vibrant charts, a search bar on the top of every page–and more info density on top of all of that–making the new design look like a cross between Google Docs and Chartbeat.

But the biggest improvements run deeper than that. Here are three changes that Salesforce customers–or anyone considering an aggressive redesign of a big legacy product–might appreciate.

Users Are Guided To Best Practice

The Salesforce of yore was like a giant, interactive database of clients, files, and data. The new Salesforce still has all of that, but it uses three different timeline views to not just document projects or serve as reference, but drive them forward.

“We’re working on producing a product that has a particular point of view,” says Craig Villamor, Chief Design Architect. “We heard there was too much noise on their screen. Here we’ve built in basically, stages for each [project]. Its interface doesn’t just present information. It coaxes you into their own thesis on what is a best practice on how to deal with that information.