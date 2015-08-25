The Tate Sensorium Invites You To Experience Paintings Through Sight, Sound, Taste, And Touch

There’s a set of rules for many museums. Don’t touch the artwork. No talking. Stare pensively. But this isn’t how the Tate wants you to think about art. In Sensorium , an interactive exhibition produced in collaboration with the London creative agency Flying Object , the museum uses taste, touch, sight, and sound to impart a wildly visceral experience.

“Standing in a gallery there’s a lot going on,” Tom Pursey, co-founder of Flying Object, says. “It’s big and echoey, it symbolizes that it’s austere, sterile, important. We put art in places where our senses are suppressed and that affects your perception. We want people to experience their senses, to think about what the artist experienced, and kind of break through that shell.”

Tate Photography

Flying Object won the IK Prize—an award for experimental projects that use technology to encourage new ways to discover the Tate collections—for its Sensorium proposal. The agency worked with Tate curators to pick four abstract, evocative paintings and build an experience around them.

“When you look at food, plating effects how it tastes,” Pursey says. “Heston Blumenthal is known for his multi-sensory meals and we thought, what if we flipped that around and applied that to the visual world. Can we change the way stuff looks through taste?”

Take John Latham’s Full Stop painting from 1961. It’s a staggering beige canvas standing 10 feet tall. At its center is a black circle that the artist made by repeatedly spraying acrylic paint. Flying Object paired the artwork with an Ultrahaptics machine, a device that uses interfering sound waves to produce tactile sensations, in this case rain drops on your hands. It’s synced with headphones playing the sound of rain so you have three different senses relaying information to your brain. You form a reaction based on the convergence of the aural, haptic, and visual inputs.

“It encourages people to think about their other senses while they’re in a visual space,” Pursey says.

Francis Bacon 1909–1992

Figure in a Landscape 1945 © Tate

Photo: Joe Humphrys/Tate Photography

Francis Bacon’s Figure in a Landscape is a frenetic, abstract painting from 1945, a time fraught with war and political upheaval. Chocolatier Paul Young cooked up a special candy that mimics the painting’s sensibility. “It’s a little like tasting soil, Pursey says. “It’s dry, your mouth explodes with this powder, it’s not particularly pleasant and it sums up the grittiness of the painting. Flavors play around with smokiness and bitterness, but there’s a little sweetness representing the blue sky. It’s a very literal process of partnering up sections of the painting with an edible form.”