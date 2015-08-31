Choose Your Own Dinner Table With Floyd’s Utility Legs

Floyd’s table legs were a hit immediately upon release last year , as they allowed anyone to add a bit of industrial chic to their home, using whatever flat surface they wanted as a desk or a table. But the only downside was that they weren’t designed for heavy use. With the introduction of the Floyd Utility Set , that all changes.

The beefed up Utility Set comes with four sturdier legs, bracing straps, and rubber feet, making it suitable for almost any setting from a dining room to a workshop. Furthermore, it can clamp onto any flat surface under two inches, meaning that it can support some heavy slabs of wood.

And while the $285 price tag may be a bit steep for some, the creative freedom and future flexibility these afford will be worth it for others–especially if you can find a table surface for cheap. The Floyd Utility Set is available now directly from Floyd.

AC