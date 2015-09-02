High-End Design Meets Pop Culture With Cross’s Incredibly Swank “Star Wars” Pens

The Force Awakens is coming to theaters this December and bringing with it an onslaught of Star Wars-themed products. You can now count Cross , the oldest manufacturer of writing instruments in the U.S., in on the action. Their incredibly swank limited-edition Star Wars collection channels Darth Vader, C-3PO, and a Stormtrooper.

When Cross was established in 1846, it built its brand on making gold and silver casings for wooden pencils. Since then it has maintained a reputation for elegantly crafted, ultra-luxe pens and pencils, and this set it no exception. Available in both ball point and fountain pens, the C-3PO-inspired pen has a gold-toned finish, while the Darth Vader pen is crowned with a red Swarovski crystal to represent his iconic red lightsaber. The Stormtrooper pen seems pretty tame in comparison–it’s finished in a bright, polished white with deep-set engravings.

In an apparent nod to the year the original Star Wars film was released, the company made 1,977 pens, each individually serialized, and is selling them on the online pop-up store site Bezar for a cool $450 a piece. Bradford Shellhammer, who owns Bezar, says he views both Cross and Star Wars as American icons. “We daily try to marry pop with design. These pens do just that.”

[via High Snobiety]

MM