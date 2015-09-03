The Awesome Scale Of The New Apple Campus, Captured By Drone

At 2.8 million square feet, the Apple Campus 2 will be an unfathomably massive ring. This Norman Foster design is almost a mile in circumference, and it will require nearly four miles of glass windows. The Pentagon, while technically a third larger in pure square feet, could fit inside the circle .

Earlier this year, the architect Clive Wilkinson–who was behind the original Googleplex–criticized Apple’s design for reasons of size, telling me, “I think most people don’t understand the scale. I think everything by definition is too far away by nature. The idea of community has been strung out to things in the periphery without a center. I think it’s a kind of disaster.”

But now, this new construction video–shot just a month ago with a drone manned by Duncan Sinfield–will give you a truer sense of the new Apple campus’s sheer mass. Just look at how it dwarfs the construction cranes and semis. Having said that, Apple’s 12,000 employees working inside will net an extremely comfortable average of 250 square feet of space apiece. At a job you never leave, you might as well make it feel like home.

[via ArchDaily]MW